Metro project: Track consignment arrives

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Following in the right earnest, the stage is set to lay tracks for the Indore Metro rail and to this effect, the track consignment is also arriving.

Officials said that Madhya Pradesh Metro Rail Corporation Limited started the work of laying ballast in the under- construction Metro depot (yard) in Gandhi Nagar from Tuesday.

After laying ballast, the track laying will also start. The process of receiving the consignment of tracks from Chhattisgarh has started. The laying of ballast has started from the viaduct portion of the yard.

As the work of laying tracks progresses further and reaches one km, the Metro authorities will start the work of electrification of the rail line.

This work is being done in the yard first, because by the middle of the year, when the Metro coaches start arriving, they will have to be kept in the yard itself, said officials.