Merely two DAVV colleges left to share details with AISHE

Indore: Only two colleges out of nearly 280 affiliated to Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV) have not shared information sought for All India Survey on Higher Education (AISHE).

“Excellence College of Bhurhanpur and Priyatam Institute of Technology and Science in Pithampur are the only two colleges that have not provided details required for AISHE. All the other colleges did the needful,” said Sumant Katiyal, director College Development Council.

Though the last date for submission of information was March end, some institute could not comply with the deadline following outbreak of coronavirus disease in the country.

So, the AISHE link was not closed.

The colleges are required to upload information related to number of students, faculty members, infrastructural facilities available on their campuses.

The MHRD survey covers all institutions in the country imparting higher education. Data is being collected on several parameters such as teachers, student enrollment, programmes, examination results, education finance and infrastructure.

Indicators of educational development such as institution density, gross enrollment ratio, pupil-teacher ratio, gender parity index, per student expenditure are also calculated from the data collected through AISHE. The objective of collecting the data is to make informed policy decisions and research for development of the education sector.