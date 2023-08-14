Memorial Plaque Installed: Sendhwa Pays Tribute To Freedom Fighters

Sendhwa (Madhya Pradesh): In a poignant homage to the sacrifice of unsung heroes who laid down their lives for country's freedom, a Shilaphalakam (memorial plaque) was unveiled in Sendhwa. The momentous event marked the culmination of the ‘Meri Mati Mera Desh’ campaign, a conclusion to the 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' celebrations.

The inauguration of the memorial plaque was conducted by dignitaries, including former minister Antar Singh Arya, municipal president Basanti Bai Yadav, SDM Abhishek Saraf, vice-president Mohan Joshi and Rahul Pawar.

The Shilaphalakam bears the names of 20 freedom fighters from Sendhwa who valiantly contributed to the nation's fight for liberty. Prime Minister Narendra Modi's inspiring message graces the plaque, underscoring the unity and pride that comes from honouring the nation's history.

Following the inauguration, a Tricolour rally paraded through the fort premises, embodying the spirit of patriotism and unity that binds the community together.

The ceremony continued with a Kalash Yatra, where participants collected soil from sacred grounds, symbolising the connection between the land and its brave defenders. This soil would be used for the forthcoming plantation ceremony, furthering the message of growth, rejuvenation and continuity.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)