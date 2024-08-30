 Mehgaon Suicide: 4 Held For Abetting Father-Son Duo's Suicide; Three At Large
The police, led by Dhamnod station in-charge Amit Singh Kushwaha, have identified seven members of a local Patidar family as suspects in this case.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Friday, August 30, 2024, 11:07 PM IST
Representative Image

Mandleshwar (Madhya Pradesh): Four people were arrested in connection with the suicide of a father-son duo. The investigation into the suicide of Ajay and son Shashank Dubey from Mehgaon village (Dharmapuri tehsil) has taken a significant turn.

Following the recovery of Shashank's body in the river last Wednesday, Ajay on Thursday, a case was registered against seven persons. The police, led by Dhamnod station in-charge Amit Singh Kushwaha, have identified seven members of a local Patidar family as suspects in this case. As of now, four of the accused have been arrested, while three remain at large.

Among the accused is Pragya Patidar, who is posted at the Mandleshwar District Court. Efforts to apprehend her have become complicated after failing to arrest her during a night time operation. The police have issued a notice for her to appear at the station.

However, she did not comply and her residence was found locked upon subsequent visits, indicating she is evading arrest. The local Brahmin Samaj, represented by president Chaitanya Patwari were planning to submit a memorandum with an address to the Chief Minister, demanding the arrest and stringent punishment for the absconding suspects.

