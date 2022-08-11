e-Paper Get App

Meghnagar: Tribals oppose mining approval, claim site central to religious beliefs

Some villagers have been cultivating on the controversial site, which is also recorded in the revenue department. The district mining officer has kept mum over the matter and didnít respond to media queries.

Thursday, August 11, 2022
Meghnagar (Madhya Pradesh): Mining approval given to a site located here at Hedawa village of Thandla tehsil of Jhabua district has been strongly opposed by the tribals and villagers as it is closely tied to the religious beliefs of the tribals and is home to Baba Devdungar.

The district mining department has approved mining at Survey no 340, 341 and 342 of the village which, tribals and locals say, is home to local deities.

As soon as the site was approved for mining purposes, residents of Hedawa and Navpada resisted and raised objections against it. For decades now, locals, and tribals have been worshipping on the holy site and performing religious rituals and this act of the mining department has fuelled people's anger.

article-image

