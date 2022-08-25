Meghnagar: State highway blocked to protest police failure to nab killer

Meghnagar (Madhya Pradesh): Members of Panchal community along with the family members of deceased Vinay Panchal staged a protest on the state highway as local police have failed to nab the killers of Vinay till now.

On August 14, the body of Vinay Panchal, a resident of Agral village, was found under the railway bridge near the Kantewale Hanuman temple. The police registered a case of murder in this case, but even after 11 days of the incident, cops are groping in a dark. On Thursday, angry family members lodged their protest in front of the police after no action was taken in this matter.

Vinay, son of Narayan Panchal, a senior member of Panchal community, living in Agral village, used to work as an electrician in Pashupatinath Organic (Katha Factory) of Meghnagar.

The family members have been demanding the early arrest of the accused in the case, ever since his body was found on August 14.

After the death of Vinay, there was a condolence ceremony at his native place on Thursday in which the people of the Samaj from all over the district had gathered. After the condolence meeting, at 12 noon, angry family members and Panchal community blocked the Meghnagar-Ratlam state road.

Due to the traffic jam, long queues of vehicles started forming on both sides of the state highway. On receiving the information about the chaos, the local police officers, SDOP and SSP reached village Agral to pacify the family members of the deceased Vinay.

Demand for action against factory

Angry relatives and Panchal community members demanded the sealing of Pashupati Organic. Relatives told the police that persons working in the factory may have a hand in the murder, so the police should strictly interrogate the people working there.

The relatives told the police that when they demanded CCTV footage of Vinay's entry and exit from the factory, the management told them that the factory does not have CCTV.

The family members accused the factory management and said that there have been two accidents in the factory in which workers have died due to the negligence of the factory management and demanded strict action against them.

Meanwhile, Jagdish Panchal, a president of the Panchal community demanded the early arrest of the criminals involved in the crime. He claimed that even after 11 days, police are yet to arrest anyone and they are not satisfied with the police investigation.

Meanwhile, ASP Premlal Kurve visited the site and assured the people there that the case will be solved soon. He said that the police are investigating every aspect of the incident. The complaints made by the relatives about non-compliance with safety standards in the concerned factory will also be investigated and the culprits will be arrested soon.

