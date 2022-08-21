Meghnagar: Private company booked for polluting water body

Meghnagar (Madhya Pradesh): Jai Adivasi Yuva Sangathan (JAYS) and rural workers staged a protest at Thandla-Meghnagar state highway demanding the sealing of Zil Organic Private Limited, Jhabua on Saturday. The said company was accused of discharging chemical wastes into the nearby water stream which makes it hazardous for living beings.

Reportedly, the company was caught red-handed by the cops of Meghnagar police station on the information provided by JAYS workers and the residents. Tehsildar Ravinder Singh Chauhan informed that a case has been registered against Suketu Bhai and SR Dubey. Officials of PCB and Industrial Development Corporation have also reached the spot and have investigated the matter. At the same time, the local revenue department has also filed a case under the relevant section.

According to information, a complaint about dumping the chemical substance into the water bodies by such industries was lodged many times at the police station. But, instead of investigating it, people were asked for its evidence.

Regarding this, the residents kept an eye on the factories spreading pollution in the area and caught Zil Organics trucks depositing the waste on Friday. Later they immediately called the police on the spot.

