Meghnagar Municipal Council polls: 9,694 voters to cast votes in 14 wards

Meghnagar (Madhya Pradesh): With the announcement of urban body elections by SEC, Meghnagar Municipal Council in the tribal-dominated Jhabua district is all set to go to the polls.

As many as 9,694 voters are set to exercise their franchise to elect 15 ward councillors who will further elect a president of Nagar Parishad. Interestingly, the number of female voters exceeds male votes (4,888 to 4,804). The process of filing nominations started on June 11 and the last date for filing nominations is June 18. The last date for taking back nominations is June 22. While the scrutiny of nomination papers will be done on June 20. The allotment of symbols will be done on June 22.

Both the BJP and Congress are gearing up for this electoral challenge. The elections for the members of Nagar Parishads will be held in two phases while the councillors would elect the presidents of the Nagar Parishads