Meghnagar: Lightning strike kills one, injures another

Meghnagar (Madhya Pradesh): One person was killed, while another was injured when lightning struck at Khalpura village of Meghnagar block in Jhabua district on Sunday, police said. The deceased has been identified as Shankar Baghel.

In an another incident, Shanu Thawariya Bhuria, a resident of Vaniyapada village was seriously injured in a lightning incident reported at Jhayada village in Meghnagar block. He was taken to the community health centre, from where he was referred to the district hospital.

Meanwhile, Jhabua people got much-needed relief from the scorching summer as the district witnessed the first rain of the monsoon on Sunday. Many places reported heavy rain. Areas including Jhabua, Rama, Para and Thandla witnessed torrential rain.