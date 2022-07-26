e-Paper Get App

Meghnagar: Kamlesh elected deputy sarpanch of Agral

Meghnagar (Madhya Pradesh): The election process of electing deputy sarpanch in gram panchayat Agral concluded on July 25. Kamlesh was elected the deputy sarpanch defeating Sagarbai Baghel after the voting process done by 18 Panchs and elected sarpanch Mohan Singh Hihaur. Kamlesh Gurjar got 11 votes while Baghel got 8 votes. Later, Gurjar was given an official certificate by the presiding officer. Agral is considered one of the major panchayats of Meghnagar.

After his victory, Kamlesh personally visited each and every household to support him while his supporters took out a victory procession.

Villagers including sarpanch Mohan Singh Hihaur, Meghnagar journalists association president Rajendra Singh Sondra, former BJP ST Morcha district president Mukesh Mehta, and many others were also present.

