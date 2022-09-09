Meghnagar: Grand Dol Gyaras procession taken out

Meghnagar (Madhya Pradesh): To celebrate the holy festival of Lord Krishna's "Dol Gyaras", a grand procession was conducted in Meghnagar. On this occasion, the idol of Lord Bal Gopal from the ancient Megheshwar Mahadev temple of the city was taken out on visit in a beautifully decorated chariot alias Dol. Notably, the arrangements of the procession were completed by Shankar Mandir and Utsav Committee.

Kshatriya folk singers Vikram Chauhan and Toral Rathva presented tribal songs. Artists in the form of cartoon characters like "Motu-Patlu" and "Chhota Bheem" were also invited to the rally. As soon as the Lord's Dol reached Azad Chowk in the city, a large number of devotees worshipped it by performing aarti.

The ceremony was completed after bathing the Lord's idol in the pond located on Jhabua road and later worshipping it. During this temple, mahant Bradidasji Maharaj, Ashok Kewat, Yashwant Devana, Mohan Prajapat, and many others were also present.