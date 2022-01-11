Meghnagar: BJP holds meet for booth expansion

MEGHNAGAR (Madhya Pradesh): BJP's Madrani unit held a meet under booth expansion scheme on Sunday. Divisional and booth expansion officers were elected in the meeting.

Panel in-charge Bhanu Bhuria discussed to strengthen the party at booth level. Committee president Seva Damor, general secretary Rajesh Charpota and many others were present.

Path sanchalan held

Volunteers of Bal Swayam Sevak Sangh took out a path sanchalan (March Past) from Girls Primary School. Residents welcomed the volunteers in uniform while crossing major routes across the town. Anil Gandia briefed the young volunteers with the introduction of the Sangh, responsibility of the volunteers and the section work on the subject of social service. The program was presided over by Shailendra Palwat.

Religious discourse concludes

A six-day long religious discourse of Srimad Bhagwat Katha concluded with Sudama Charitra at Sri Hanumant Ashram, Pipalkhuta. Devotees in large numbers thronged the temple and were enlightened with the discourse given by JayShree Didi. They took out a procession at the end and participated in the mass feast organised by the patron.

Seva Bharti to organise treatment, training camp

A five-day disease prevention training camp is being organised by Vanvasi Empowerment Center run by Seva Bharti at Bada Ghosalia. Doctors from Bhopal Naturopathy Council will provide training and treatment related information for purification and health of the body. On the basis of pre-registration, 50 patients will be treated in the camp.

Published on: Tuesday, January 11, 2022, 10:28 PM IST