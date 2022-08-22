Meghnagar: Admin seals Zil Organic; other chemical factories to be probed

Meghnagar (Madhya Pradesh): In view of increasing public anger on water sources being polluted by chemical factories, the administration team led by tehsildar sealed Zil Organic Private Limited.

The local administration will now investigate other chemical factories operating in the industrial area with a joint team of Pollution Control Board, Industrial Development Corporation and Revenue Department officials.

On Friday, contaminated water of chemicals was being thrown on plot number 59 AB and 60 AB purchased by Zil Organic Private Limited of Meghnagar Industrial Area, which was caught by the locals and they handed over the persons involved in it to the police.

Chemical organisation condemns the incident

Meanwhile, there is also anger in the industrial units after the act of Zil Organic Pvt Ltd. Factories associated with the Chemical Industrial Organisation say that such an act will increase public outrage.

The organisation's president Ajayveer Singh said that he has come to know about the incident in Meghnagar and such work is not acceptable from any point of view. Due to such antics by some factories, the villagers around Meghnagar have been opposing the chemical factories.

Other companies also have to face trouble due to the wrongdoing of companies. Lake Organic Pvt Ltd has constituted a 3-member team to investigate the allegations, as well as after the team's report, it will be decided whether the said factory would be taken out of the organisation.

In this case, strict instructions have also been given from all the chemical units to operate their factories according to norms and rules of the PCB.

