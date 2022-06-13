Meghnagar: 54 nominations received for councillor post

Representative Photo |

Meghnagar (Madhya Pradesh): In view of the upcoming urban local body elections, prospective candidates from Meghnagar have begun with election preparation. The process of filing nominations started on June 11 and the last date of filing nominations is June 18.

On the first day of filing nominations, as many as 54 candidates from different wards filed their nominations for the post of councillor. The last date for taking back nominations is June 22. While the scrutiny of nomination papers will be done on June 20, the allotment of symbols will be done on June 22. The elections for members of the city council will be held in two phases.

At the same time, election of the president of Nagar Parishad will be conducted through the councillors. Since the announcement of polls, BJP and Congress have been bracing their candidates and planning election strategies to ensure victory in the elections. Both the political parties have not announced names of probable candidate or candidates in the wards as of now.