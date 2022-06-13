e-Paper Get App

Meghnagar: 54 nominations received for councillor post

While the scrutiny of nomination papers will be done on June 20, the allotment of symbols will be done on June 22.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Monday, June 13, 2022, 09:20 PM IST
article-image
Representative Photo |

Meghnagar (Madhya Pradesh): In view of the upcoming urban local body elections, prospective candidates from Meghnagar have begun with election preparation. The process of filing nominations started on June 11 and the last date of filing nominations is June 18.

On the first day of filing nominations, as many as 54 candidates from different wards filed their nominations for the post of councillor. The last date for taking back nominations is June 22. While the scrutiny of nomination papers will be done on June 20, the allotment of symbols will be done on June 22. The elections for members of the city council will be held in two phases.

At the same time, election of the president of Nagar Parishad will be conducted through the councillors. Since the announcement of polls, BJP and Congress have been bracing their candidates and planning election strategies to ensure victory in the elections. Both the political parties have not announced names of probable candidate or candidates in the wards as of now.

Read Also
Meghnagar: Ballot papers to now have candidate’s name and photographs
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeIndoreMeghnagar: 54 nominations received for councillor post

RECENT STORIES

Railways to invest Rs 50 crore in startups annually; innovators to retain their intellectual...

Railways to invest Rs 50 crore in startups annually; innovators to retain their intellectual...

Yes Bank-DHFL Scam: Pune businessman challenges arrest by CBI

Yes Bank-DHFL Scam: Pune businessman challenges arrest by CBI

Mumbai: Latest Updates - 17,480 active covid-19 cases in Maharashtra, doctors say most COVID-19...

Mumbai: Latest Updates - 17,480 active covid-19 cases in Maharashtra, doctors say most COVID-19...

Mumbai: Sharad Pawar expresses strong displeasure over Sanjay Raut’s move to name and shame...

Mumbai: Sharad Pawar expresses strong displeasure over Sanjay Raut’s move to name and shame...

Panvel: After corporator makes videos of poor nullah cleaning work, civic body asks contractor to...

Panvel: After corporator makes videos of poor nullah cleaning work, civic body asks contractor to...