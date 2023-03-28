 Mega event at Dussehra Maidan: Thousands perform yoga, take part in  Rudra Maha-Abhishekh
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreMega event at Dussehra Maidan: Thousands perform yoga, take part in  Rudra Maha-Abhishekh

Mega event at Dussehra Maidan: Thousands perform yoga, take part in  Rudra Maha-Abhishekh

The yoga programme is part of the ongoing Yoga Mitra campaign to make the city healthy.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, March 28, 2023, 12:03 AM IST
article-image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Health and spiritualism joined hands when thousands of enthusiastic people led by mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav performed yoga, while Art of Living founder Sri Sri Ravi Shankar performed Rudra Maha-Abhishekh at Dussehra Maidan on Monday.

BJP national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya and former minister Gauri Shankar Bisen were also present, while Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan joined the event virtually from Bhopal.

The yoga programme is part of the ongoing Yoga Mitra campaign to make the city healthy.

Addressing the programme, Sri Sri Ravi Shankar said that Madhya Pradesh is the heart of India, when the heart is healthy, the body remains healthy, and when the heart is clean, the body will also remain clean.

He said that the progress made by Madhya Pradesh in a very short time is amazing, but this is not possible without public cooperation.

He said that examinations are going on. During exams, tension increases among the youth and is the cause of problems. Stress has made a home in every house; it is a kind of garbage, which has made a place in every brain. To clean this garbage, yoga and meditation are needed.

While addressing the programme virtually, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said that Indore is not only a clean city, but Indore has also set standards of cleanliness. Now the city has also taken the initiative to become healthy. The yoga initiative is commendable because if the body is healthy, then the mind will also be healthy.

BJP general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya in his address praised the people of Indore and also welcomed Sri Sri. He also praised CM Chouhan.

Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav said that Indore is number one in cleanliness, but now we have resolved to become number one in health, so we have started Yoga Mitra Abhiyan, which has reached 23 wards.

At the programme, along with the main stage, 4 smaller stages were made for yoga, on which trained yoga instructors were doing yoga.

Read Also
Indore: Backward Classes Commission chief hails Rahul's disqualification as LS member
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Indore: IMC cancels permission to 51 multi-stories, other buildings for non-payment of fee

Indore: IMC cancels permission to 51 multi-stories, other buildings for non-payment of fee

Indore: One bus, One truck seized, four vehicles fined for over Rs 33,700

Indore: One bus, One truck seized, four vehicles fined for over Rs 33,700

Indore: Mock drill to check health preparedness on April 10-11

Indore: Mock drill to check health preparedness on April 10-11

Indore: Temperature likely to rise for couple of days

Indore: Temperature likely to rise for couple of days

Indore: District ranked 4th in resolving cases of CM Helpline

Indore: District ranked 4th in resolving cases of CM Helpline