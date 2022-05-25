Meet Neemuch’s Good Samaritans

NEEMUCH (MADHYA PRADESH): Neemuch police showed their generous side before the society as they ensured ‘respectable last rites’ for a 70-year-old person after his kin expressed inability to cremate the body.

According to information, Bhagchand, 70, son of Ghisalal Meghwal, a native of Karunda village, Rajasthan was admitted to the district hospital and was undergoing treatment there for the last one month. After the death of Bhagchand, police attempted to search for his family members and found that the deceased belonged to Rajasthan. During further investigation, police came to know about his brother Meghraj who resides in Chaldu village in Neemuch.

When the police approached him, he expressed his inability to cremate the body as his financial condition is very poor and he earns his livelihood by begging.

After this, the police team of Baghana police station came forward and performed the last rites of Bhagchand with the help of the municipality. Bhagchand bid adieu to his brother with tearful eyes.

Published on: Wednesday, May 25, 2022, 10:57 AM IST