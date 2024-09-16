 Medha Patkar Ends 36-Hour Jal Satyagraha With Assurances, Warns Of Re-Launch If Demands Remain Unmet
FP News ServiceUpdated: Monday, September 16, 2024, 11:13 PM IST
Barwani (Madhya Pradesh): Narmada Bachao Andolan leader Medha Patkar ended her 36-hour Jal Satyagraha in Chhoti Kasrawad, near Barwani, after receiving assurances from Debashree Mukherjee, secretary of Ministry of Jal Shakti. However, the Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat governments have yet to respond to the movement.

Despite the Sardar Sarovar dam in Gujarat remaining full, Medha Patkar has clarified that she will restart the Jal Satyagraha if no meaningful results are achieved. She has criticised the rehabilitation process of the Narmada Valley Development Authority (NVDA), stating that it has been against the rights of the affected people. Patkar has demanded immediate decisions and concrete actions to rehabilitate everyone promptly.

