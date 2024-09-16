Medha Patkar Ends 36-Hour Jal Satyagraha With Assurances, Warns Of Re-Launch If Demands Remain Unmet

Barwani (Madhya Pradesh): Narmada Bachao Andolan leader Medha Patkar ended her 36-hour Jal Satyagraha in Chhoti Kasrawad, near Barwani, after receiving assurances from Debashree Mukherjee, secretary of Ministry of Jal Shakti. However, the Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat governments have yet to respond to the movement.

Despite the Sardar Sarovar dam in Gujarat remaining full, Medha Patkar has clarified that she will restart the Jal Satyagraha if no meaningful results are achieved. She has criticised the rehabilitation process of the Narmada Valley Development Authority (NVDA), stating that it has been against the rights of the affected people. Patkar has demanded immediate decisions and concrete actions to rehabilitate everyone promptly.

The Jal Satyagraha ended in the presence of Barwani MLA Rajan Mandloi, a Supreme Court lawyer who represents the Narmada Bachao Andolan. Mukherjee assured that water will not be taken beyond 138.68 metres, as per the Supreme Court order and rehabilitation work will continue. Barwani Tehsildar also visited the site, and people associated with the movement, including Patkar, presented their views to him through a memorandum.

Patkar has alleged that the Madhya Pradesh government is not doing enough to raise its voice on the rehabilitation of the displaced people of Narmada. The agitators have received only assurances from the government, leaving many questions unanswered even after the end of the Jal Satyagraha.