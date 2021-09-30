MCTE to hold hackathon cum seminar on cyber threat

MHOW (FPNS): Military College of Telecommunication Engineering (MCTE), Mhow is conducting the first cyber threat seminar cum hackathon for the Indian Army. The hackathon is extended over three months and will go live on the Raising Day of MCTE on 1st October 2021.

Speaking to the media, Lt Gen M U Nair, commandant MCTE said that the participants will be open across the country to engineering students and also to Army, Air Force and Navy personnel. It is expected that at

least 30,000 people will participate in the same in online mode.

There will be a dedicated web portal sainya-ranakshetram.in, which will allow for registration as also tracking the conduct of the event in real-time. Conducted over three stages, the levels of training will keep increasing through each stage. The final level will also see participants competing with each other in the fields of secure coding and exploitation of software-defined radios.

The culmination would be the teams competing with each other in cyberspace with real and simulated threats. The event will also host a number of seminars, expert talks and conclaves, to focus on emerging cyber threats in the military domain and their methods of mitigation.



Published on: Thursday, September 30, 2021, 08:09 PM IST