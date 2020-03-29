MBA (HA) final sem students getting jobs even before course completes

While on one hand management and engineering students offered jobs during campus placements fear losing offers made to them due to coronavirus outbreak, their counterparts in hospital administration course on the other had been given joining much before their course is completed.

“As many as 40 students of MBA (Hospital Administration) course have been given joining letters/offers by different hospitals despite the fact that their course is still not complete,” said Nishikant Waikar, placement officer, at Institute of Management Studies of Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya.

While some students have been deployed in hospital to do administrative works, other have been sent to villages after training to educated villagers about coronavirus.

As per job agreements, students were supposed to join their organisations after April 20 but they were picked up in February when coronavirus entered India sending ripples all across the country.They were given training and now deployed into different task.

Waikar said the students would have to return to the institute to take their final semester exam when the impact of Covid-19 will end and then report back to their organisations.MBA (HA) is one of the most sought after courses of DAVV. Students from medical sector only can take admission in this course.

Many MBBS and BDS students are also pursing this course.Apart from DAVV, Arihant College also offers this course in the city. Major hospitals like Jaslok Hospital, Nanavati Hospital, Lokmanya Hospital Pune, NH Narayana Health Center, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Hospital, etc students had offered jobs to DAVV students.

However, other management and engineering course students of DAVV who were to join by the end of April, have been conveyed that they may have to wait till June.