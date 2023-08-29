MBA Admissions: First Round Of CLC Starts

Representative image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): While the deadline for students allotted seats in the second round of centralized online counselling is September 1, the directorate of technical education started registration for first round of college-level counselling for admission to MBA courses offered by management colleges in the state on Monday.

The registration window for first CLC will be shut on September 4 and students will be required to report to the respective colleges on September 5 and 6 for submission of fee for confirmation of admission.

The registration for second round of CLC would begin on September 8 and continue till September 15. The students allotted seats would have to report to the college for submission of fees on September 14 and 15.

This year, the DTE granted a total of four rounds of admission to MBA colleges – two online centralized rounds and two CLC rounds. The first online round was for candidates who had taken common management admission test (CMAT). The following round was based on the marks of students in the qualifying exam. Now two rounds are for CLC.

CLC For BE Courses From Sept 4

Registration for the first round of CLC for BE courses will start on September 4 and will continue till September 8. The allotment list will be announced on September 9 and 10. The students will have to pay the fee till September 10. The registration second round of the CLC will held from September 11 to 15. The allotment list will be announced on September 14 and 15. The students will have to pay the fee till September 15.