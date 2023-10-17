MBA Admissions: Additional CLC Round Granted Days After SC Order In Indore

Representative image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Directorate of Technical Education (DTE) opened online registration window for an additional round of admission to MBA courses offered by B-Schools in the state, nearly a fortnight after the Supreme Court ordered for the same.

Registrations for the additional round which will be college- level counselling (CLC) will be held from October 17 to October 20.

The students who could not apply for admission to MBA courses offered by management colleges and universities in the state so far and others can apply for this additional round.

This year, the DTEhas granted four rounds for admission to MBA institutions. First two rounds were centralised online admission counselling and other two rounds were CLC rounds.

After admission to MBA courses were closed in the state, the association of technical and professional institutes (ATPI) had approached the Supreme Court seeking an extension in the last date for admissions stating that thousands of seats still remained vacant and some colleges could not admit up to 20 per cent of their seats in the counselling conducted by DTE.

ATPI, which had approached the Supreme Court, had sought extension in the last date of admission as almost several thousand seats in various engineering, management, technical and other professional institutes in the state were lying vacant.

ATPI had informed the Supreme Court that the entire counselling process in the state was inordinately delayed, owing to which a large number of students left for other states and thus the seats were not having any takers.

ATPI further pleaded that the counselling for admission to NITs and IITs on the basis of the JEE-Mains merit list also continued till August 31, owing to which the students were involved in the said counselling process and did not take much interest in the state counselling process of Madhya Pradesh.

ATPI argued before the apex court that eventually if seats in such large numbers go vacant, then it is not only the institution's loss, but also a national loss as the seats would be left vacant for a full four years and the colleges would be left to maintain the entire infrastructure. After hearing all parties in the matter, the Supreme Court had extended the date to October 20 as the last chance.

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)