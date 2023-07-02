Mayor’s Gift To Indore Docs On Doctors’ Day: ‘Doctors Won’t Require Trade Licence For Setting Up Clinics, Nursing Homes’

FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In a major relief to city doctors on the occasion of Doctors’ Day, mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav has announced that doctors and nursing homes would be exempted from getting trade licences issued by Indore Municipal Corporation.

During a felicitation programme of doctors and chartered accountants of the city, organised by Indore Municipal Corporation, the mayor said, “We are going to exempt the compulsion of trade licence for the doctors for establishing their clinics and nursing homes. Doctors serve the humanity and their work cannot be considered as a trade. We all must express our gratitude towards the doctors who played role of a soldier in apron at the time of Covid-19.”

Bhargav also added that they (doctors) are already taking various permissions under Nursing Home Establishment Act and taking a separate trade licence seems unnecessary.

“We will put the matter before the Mayor in Council and get it approved and get it implemented at the earliest. The doctors and CAs have an important role in the development of the country in terms of health and wealth. It is probably for the first time when the professionals of health and wealth have come together on the same dais,” he said.

Indore is not only number one in cleanliness but also number one in health services. Now, the citizens have to come together for roof water harvesting to conserve the groundwater. We have installed over 1 lakh roof water harvesting systems and we are targeting the same to be installed in over one and a half lakh houses more to make the city number one in groundwater conservation.

Various doctors of the city were felicitated during the programme in which president of IMA-Indore Dr Anil Bhadouriya, superintendent of Super Speciality Hospital Dr Sumit Shukla, BJP’s medical wing convenor Dr Avinash Patwari were present.