Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav To Give Presentation On Accelerating Climate Finance

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav, who is going to attend Urban20 (U20) Mayoral Summit in Ahmedabad on 7-8 July, is going to give presentation on ‘accelerating climate finance’, which is among the six priorities that reflect pressing urban issues and challenges finalized for the U20 Communiqué.

This summit is going to bring together several city leaders and mayors from across G20 nations. The summit will also be attended by delegates representing various cities, knowledge partners, Indian and international organisations, academic institutes and dignitaries from the Government of India and the state government.

U20 is an engagement group under India’s G20 presidency. It is a city diplomacy initiative, comprising cities from G20 countries, emphasizing the role of cities in taking forward the global agenda for sustainable development through collaboration among cities. Ahmedabad is the U20 Chair for the current sixth cycle.

Six priority areas were deliberated and finalized to be included in the U20 Communiqué. These six priorities reflect the pressing urban issues and challenges that cities are facing worldwide. These include encouraging environmentally responsible behaviors, accelerating climate finance, ensuring water security, catalyzing digital urban futures, reinventing frameworks for urban governance and planning, and championing local culture and economy.

One U20 event was held in Indore also in May wherein spoke about the IMC’s steps like plans to setup solar power at Jalud pumping station, turning Indore a solar city and digital city etc.

