Manpur: Anganwadi building remains incomplete even after 9 years

Manpur / Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): A huge amount of public money is being spent by the government in the name of development but a large chunk of it is being misused. A large number of schools and Aanganwadi centres are being built both in the rural and urban areas but corruption is eating into this work. Many such buildings have either been left midway and construction of others has not started even after many years had elapsed.

The construction of the building of an Anganwadi centre in Manpur was started by the city council in 2014. Even after 9 years, it has not been completed. An expenditure of Rs 4.38 lakh has been incurred for constructing this building in Ward number 3 but the building has not been completed. The work of plastering, doors, grilles, floors and toilets is still incomplete. Even the contractor has not been paid. This unfinished centre has become a den of anti-social elements.

The government had approved the construction of three Anganwadi centres but after so many years only one has been built while one has been left half-finished with just four walls and no roof while the construction of the third one has not started, and even its foundation has not been dug up even though the then CMO and city council president withdrew the money for construction. They even managed to get the contractor Narendra Gurjar to construct one of the Aangwadi centres but he has not been paid any money even after 9 years. He says that every time the civic officials tell him that funds for the building have been withdrawn and they have no funds now.

On being queried, Mohan Singh Kushwaha Chief Municipal Officer Manpur said that as he has just been posted here he has not gone through the relevant files and would be in a position to answer the queries only after he sees those files. He added that as he is out he will do this once he returns.