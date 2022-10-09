Mandu: Modi govt's policies have brought qualitative change in security scenario, says Murlidhar Rao

Mandu (Dhar, Madhya Pradesh): BJP state in-charge Muralidhar Rao addressed the partyís state training session on the topic 'Our Defence Potential' at Mandav, Dhar on Saturday.

Addressing the camp, Rao said that there has been a qualitative change in the security of the country due to the policies of the Modi government.

He said that there are many political parties in the country and only elections and votes are important for them, but BJP is different from those parties because for us the unity and integrity of the country is more important than votes. That is why the security of the nation is first in the policies of the Modi government.

In the last eight years, the borders of the country have strengthened, while our army has become more capable than the armies of many countries of the world, Rao said.

Rao said that how important the security of the country is for us, it is clear from the fact that before the year 2014, the defence budget of the country was Rs 2.6 lakh crores which has been more than doubled by the Modi government, at around Rs 5.5 lakh crore.

Rao said that before 2014, our enemies used to put pressure on India on the borders. The enemy country is under pressure due to the strong will of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Even after the historic decision to remove Article 370 in Kashmir, no country could put pressure on us. Today there has been a qualitative change in Kashmir.