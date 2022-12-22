Mandu Festival: Authorities ignore local dancer, minister urged to intervene

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): A renowned dancer's appeal to perform in the Mandu festival seems to have been neglected by the festival committee. Amrita Joshi, a resident of Dhar is a classically trained, 'Concept Based Dance Performer' and choreographer with over years of experience in her field.

She is also conducting online classes to teach the Lavani dance form to international students from Sweden, Dubai, Australia and others. Recently, she has expressed her desire to perform in the Mandu festival to be organised from January 7 to 10, 2023.

In this regard, a memorandum has been submitted to the state tourism and culture minister, Usha Thakur by Khargone MLA Ravi Joshi, former tourism minister Surendra Singh, Dharmapuri MLA Pachilal Meda and others. They demanded minister Thakur permit Amrita to perform in the Mandu fest.

The Dhar Sports and Cultural Society has also appealed to the festival committee to give a chance to Amrita and fellow dancers of the district, informed Dhar society president Dhirendra Dhige.

Read Also Madhya Pradesh: Theft victims hope cops will quickly solve cases in Dhar