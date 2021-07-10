Mandsaur’s garlic to become flavour of world as government and farmers join hand to promote it

Now, the progressive farmers of the district, horticulture department, district administration and public representatives have jointly aimed to make garlic a special product by taking it to the country and the world.

Although there are more than 950 villages in the district, over 30,000 farmers cultivate garlic in more than 18,000 hectares. More than 182000 metric tons of garlic is being produced in the district. Mandsaur district and adjoining areas produce more than 10 per cent of country’s total garlic. Mandsaur’s garlic is exported overseas.

It is considered best because of its medicinal properties. In Ayurveda, garlic is useful to treat heart diseases, blood pressure, cancer, cholesterol. Antioxidant properties have also been found in garlic. A special logo of garlic was released by Sitamau-Suwasra MLA and Energy Minister Hardeep Singh Dang. The prices of garlic in Mandsaur are high. Now when garlic will be promoted with joint efforts, a bigger market will be available and farmers will get better prices.