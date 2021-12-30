Mandsaur: Villagers perform last rites of monkey with full respect

Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh): Humans are supposed to be the most sensitive of all creatures roaming this planet and a bunch of villagers and the members of Gau Arogya Seva Samiti near Seetamau Fanta in Mandsaur town proved just that.

Samiti members came together and cremated a monkey that died on the outskirt of town.

Samiti president and social worker Om Barodia who conducted the cremation with traditional rituals and respect said monkeys sacred and the body of the monkey was found in the temple dedicated to Lord Hanuman.

Barodiya said that the monkey died of electrocution at Sitamau gate. Some local shared the information with Barodia.

Samiti members and villagers took the carcass to Muktidham where cremations with full rituals was conducted.

Barodia said the Samiti has performed the last rites of more than 160 monkeys and has provided treatment to hundreds of injured and sick animals.

Villagers said that the monkeys at Hanuman temple are very obedient and never disturb the visitors or locals. They even play with children in the colony.

After incident, locals were heartbroken but after holding a befitting farewell they are a relieved lot as they were able to show their love for the deceased animal. Villagers also claim that they wanted to ward off any bad omen after the incident.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Thursday, December 30, 2021, 10:31 PM IST