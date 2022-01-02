e-Paper Get App

India reports 27,553 new COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours, Omicron tally rises to 1,525
Indore

Updated on: Sunday, January 02, 2022, 04:56 PM IST

Mandsaur: Two sisters among three drown in Chambal River

The incident occurred at Tolakhedi Ghat when they were crossing the river to reach a temple.
FP News Service
Representative Photo |

Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh): Two sisters among three women drowned in Chambal river on Sunday, a police officer said.

The incident occurred at Tolakhedi Ghat when they were crossing the river to reach a temple.

In charge of Chandwasa police outpost of Shamgarh police station, SS Kanesh said that women were walking through the river which didn’t have enough water because of winter.

As one of them ventured into the deep waters, she lost control and was swept away by its currents. In an attempt to save her, others took a plunge into the water but they too were swept away.

Kanesh said that bodies were handed over to family members after autopsy.

The deceased have been identified as Mohanbai, Rami Bai and their daughter-in-law Karibai.

