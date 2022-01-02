Mandsaur: Two sisters among three drown in Chambal River

Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh): Two sisters among three women drowned in Chambal river on Sunday, a police officer said.

The incident occurred at Tolakhedi Ghat when they were crossing the river to reach a temple.

In charge of Chandwasa police outpost of Shamgarh police station, SS Kanesh said that women were walking through the river which didn’t have enough water because of winter.

As one of them ventured into the deep waters, she lost control and was swept away by its currents. In an attempt to save her, others took a plunge into the water but they too were swept away.

Kanesh said that bodies were handed over to family members after autopsy.

The deceased have been identified as Mohanbai, Rami Bai and their daughter-in-law Karibai.

Published on: Sunday, January 02, 2022, 04:56 PM IST