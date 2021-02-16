Indore

MANDSAUR: Two accused of robbery ordered four years of rigorous imprisonment each, fine of Rs 2,000 slapped

By FP News Service

On August 14, 2018, a retired teacher was robbed of Rs 50,000 by a youth who pushed him on the road and fled with money.

Mandsaur: The third Additional Sessions Judge Rupesh Kumar Gupta sentenced two robbery accused to four years of rigorous imprisonment each along with a fine of Rs 2,000.

Prosecution media cell incharge Nitesh Krishnan said Girija Shankar had lodged a complaint with police on August 14, 2018, stating that he was a retired teacher and had withdrawn Rs 50,000 from Zila Sahkari Kendriya Bank located on Mhow Neemuch Road near BPL square.

He had kept the money in a bag and placed it in his Activa storage. When he reached his residence at Janakpura Ram Mohalla and picked the bag containing money, a youth wearing black T-shirt pushed him and he fell down. The accused ran and sat on red Platina motorcycle that was parked a little further with another youth. Both of them fled. The police registered a case.

The two accused were arrested within two hours. The whole case was investigated by the team under station incharge Narendra Yadav. The robbed money was recovered and a charge sheet was filed in the court.

The accused, Nandlal son of Bhuralal Dhakad, 23, resident of Charliya Brahman village, Rajasthan, and Pawan, son of Shyam Teli, 24, resident of Charliya Brahman village Rajasthan, have been sentenced to four years of rigorous imprisonment each. Public prosecutor in the case was Kantilal Rathod.

