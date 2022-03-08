Mandsaur: Three held for illegal cattle transportation, 70 cattle rescued

Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh): Police have arrested three persons for illegally transporting cattle in a truck to Maharashtra. The police found 70 cattle crammed in the truck when they stopped a truck bearing Rajasthan registration on suspicion and searched it. The cattle were rescued with the help of Humrahi force and handed to a Gaushala.

Superintendent of Police Anurag Sujania said that acting on a tip-off, a team led by Yashodharman police station in-charge Anurag Jitendra Pathak and Multanpura outpost in-charge Sunil Jatav blocked the Multanpura road.

Two persons Rafiq, 46 and Aashiq, 32 of Multanpura other than the driver Mukhtiyar, 40 of Daudkhedi village were travelling in the vehicle. During interrogation, the trio confessed to illegally transporting cattle in order to sell them to a slaughterhouse at Dhulia in Maharashtra.

Police seized the vehicle worth Rs 30 lakh and registered a case against the three accused under relevant sections of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960. The accused had also been booked earlier in several other crimes in several police station areas of Rajasthan and Maharashtra.

Published on: Tuesday, March 08, 2022, 11:34 PM IST