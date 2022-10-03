Mandsaur: Students take 'no to drugs' pledge on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti

Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh): Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti and birth anniversary of former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri was celebrated at Rajiv Gandhi Government Post Graduate College in Mandsaur.

Principal Dr BR Nalwaya highlighted the life of Mahatma Gandhi through a speech and encouraged students to follow the path of Gandhi. The Rasoyo unit of the college organised 'Say no to drugs oath' under campaign against alcohol and drug abuse.

Initially, principal Nalwaya garlanded the statue of the Father of Nation Mahatma Gandhi and shared his valuable thoughts on him.

As per instructions of the Higher Education Department, government of Madhya Pradesh, Principal Nalwaya and Rasoyo district organiser K R Suryavanshi administered 'no-drugs' to all the academic staff and students.

Thereafter, a virtual programme of Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan addressing the drug de-addiction campaign at Lal Parade Ground in Bhopal was telecast at the college. CM Chouhan said that it is the responsibility of the government to make the lives of citizens safe with development activities.

Due to intoxication, body, mind, intellect and family are all harmed. The need of the hour is to take drastic and immediate measures to curb the spread of drug addiction. All the professors, staff and students of the college were present at the event.