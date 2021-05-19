Mandsaur: Staff of District Coop Bank donates Rs 20L for kin of corona patients

Mandsaur (Madhya Prades): Staff of District Co-operative Bank Mandsaur donated Rs 20 lakh to the Redcross Society for providing financial aid to the kin of corona patients.

Under the guidance of collector Manoj Pushp and Covid Nodal Officer Rishabh Gupta, the bank donated Rs 12 lakh to Red Cross Society, Mandsaur and Rs 8 lakh to Red Cross Society, Neemuch.

Bank Administrator Bharat Singh Chouhan and CEO Parmanand Yadav said that the Red Cross Society will provide free medical kits and treatment to the corona patients. Employees from all the 35 bank branches and 172 cooperative groups are providing loans to the farmers and benefits under the government policies. Amid the Covid-19 pandemic, many of the bank employees contracted the novel coronavirus infection among which 4 died.