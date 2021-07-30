Mandsaur spurious liquor tragedy: Liquor mafia dominate in the state under patronage of BJP leaders', claims Sajjan Singh Verma

Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh): Congress senior leader and ex-PWD minister Sajjan Singh Verma took Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Malhargarh MLA and state excise minister Jagdish Deora to task over the recently spurious liquor incident.

A condolence meeting was also organised to pay tribute to the people who died after consuming poisonous liquor in Pipliyamandi in the Mandsaur district.

Addressing the locals here, Congress MLA from Sonkatch Assembly constituency, Verma said, “If excise minister Deora had been honest, he would have asked the Chief Minister to go for a CBI inquiry into the deaths caused by illegal spurious liquor in his area.”

“We all know SIT investigation is only a cover-up as the SIT is led by senior IAS officer Rajesh Rajora. He will report as per Chief Minister Shivraj's instructions. Rajora has led several investigations. What happened in those cases?” Verma said.

Verma claimed that a total of 11 people have died between Sunday and Wednesday and innocent people are being pushed to death by the mafia who are selling spurious, illegal, and poisonous liquor.

Verma said that whether it is Mandsaur or Indore, Morena or Bhind, Shajapur or Ujjain or Khandwa, illegal liquor is being sold everywhere and people are dying. Liquor mafia dominates the state under the patronage of BJP leaders. Shivraj government is not doing anything because any action will hurt the interest of the liquor mafia. He added that Congress will strongly oppose the pro-mafia policy of the state government.

Verma accused that Narcotics Department officials have recovered crores of rupees from the farmers in the name of opium grading in the Mandsaur-Neemuch district.

Not only with the oppressed and the weaker sections, but Congress also stands with people of every class. State president of Congress Kamal Nath has specially sent them among the families of the victims on the death of poisonous liquor at places like Pipliya, Khakhrai, Sindpan, he added.

A condolence meeting was organised at Gandhi Square in Pipliyamandi under the banner of Block Congress.

Verma and other Congress leaders consoled the families of the deceased, prayed that the soul of the deceased may rest in peace. The Congress leaders lashed out at the Shivraj government of the state. They demanded kin of the deceased be given a compensation of Rs 25 lakhs.