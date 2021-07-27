Mandsaur spurious liquor case: Team of Congress committee visit deceased kin, victims, demand immediate financial help

Mandsaur: Team of Congress committee visited hospitals and places of deceased in Khakharia village and interacted with those who are undergoing treatment at hospitals, and their kin.

District Congress president Navkrushna Patil, Rajkumar Ahir, and Umrao Gurjar visited Khakharai, Gunbheli, Pipliya, Sindhpan under the Malhargarh assembly constituency and assured relatives of the deceased of full cooperation on behalf of former chief minister Kamal Nath. Congress leaders demanded immediate financial assistance for the kin of the deceased.

After this, Congress leaders met Ratlam Range DIG Sushant Saxena, district collector Manoj Pushp, and SP Siddarth Chaudhary and demanded immediate arrest of the accused in the case.

Congress leaders sought information about the police action so far. During this, DIG Saxena assured of strict action against all the accused in the spurious liquor scandal.

Doctor deny post-mortem, allege kin

The family members, during an interaction, informed that the deceased purchased liquor from a licensed shop. After consuming liquor, he felt uneasiness. He was taken to the hospital, where he lost sight and later died. "The on-duty doctor at the district hospital rejected our request of postmortem citing death occurred due to the poison, alleged the kin of the deceased.

The members of the committee visited the house of deceased Shyamlal, Ghanshyam, and Manohar Bagri in Khakharia village.

During this, the relatives of the deceased and villagers claimed that illegal liquor was being sold at many places in the village and demanded strict action. Villagers also expressed their anguish in front of the members of the investigation team and pleaded for justice.

Family in Sindpan loses lone-earner

The members of the investigation team reached the residence of Kanwarlal Bagri in Sindpan village and were awestruck by their condition. Kanwarlal was handicapped and was lived by his mother, wife, and three daughters. The wife is unable to work due to disability, in such circumstances the concern of taking care of three innocent girls was clearly visible on the face of the old mother. During this, Congressmen assured the family of full financial and physical help.