Mandsaur: Social workers organise wedding of two shelter home inmates

Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh): Social organisations from across the city came together to organise the wedding of two girls who were inmated of a government shelter home, Apna Ghar here in Mandsaur.

The wedding of the girls was held at Agrasen Mangalik Bhawan in the presence of peopleís representative and government officials on Monday. Members of social organisations across the city also performed the wedding rituals on behalf of of the parents of the girls.

Sunita and Manisha, who were raised in Apna Ghar, a shelter home donned the Lal Joda( red wedding dress) and with hands decorated with mehendi (henna), they tied a wedding knot with the grooms.

Divya, Dheeraj Kankariya and Vinita Jain performed the traditional rituals on behalf of peehar (girls side). Apna Ghar Swadhyaya Manch, president Vijay Singh, secretary Shyam Aggarwal while Indian Jain Association, Gyan Prakash Yojana, All India Jain Diwakar Conference, Harikatha Organizing Committee, Vaishya Conference, Marwari Yuva Manch, Rahat Education Society, Pratapgarh played a key role and performed all rituals including Mata Poojan, Mehendi, Mahila Sangeet, Vidaai including other rituals which are done by Peehar (girls side).

They gifted the brides the items which are essential for a household. Wearing coloured turbans collector Gautam Singh, CEO District Panchayat Kumar Satyam along with MP Sudhir Gupta, MLA Dilip Singh Parihar blessed the newlywed couple to lead a blissful life.

Collector Singh appreciated the effort of the social organisations. He said that it will change the mindset of the people and society will respect the daughters. Other guests at the wedding were Ghanshyam Batwal, Vikram Vidyarthi, Bansilal Tank, Ramesh Chandra Chandra, Bindu Chandra, Babita Singh Tomar.

Published on: Tuesday, January 25, 2022, 11:20 PM IST