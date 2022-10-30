Mandsaur: Smack worth Rs 1.5 cr seized; 2 held

Representative photo |

Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh): The police team from the Pipliyamandi police station in Mandsaur seized one-and-half-kilogram smack worth Rs 1.5 crore from a truck and arrested two inter-state smugglers, SP Anurag Sujania said.

Those who were arrested were identified as Bhagwatilal Mali, (37) and Asif Khan (26), both residents of Hathunia village in Pratapgarh district of Rajasthan.

SP Sujania informed that the truck was carrying banned narcotics substances moving from Manipur and had already crossed six states from Imphal, Manipur to Mandsaur, Madhya Pradesh but thanks to strong informer network, the police team got a tip-off about a large consignment of banned narcotics substances passing through the district and based on the information, the police team caught the truck.

SP Sujania said that information about drug smuggling was being received for a long time. On this, the Pipliyamandi police were given strict instructions to destroy the smuggling nexus. Police strengthened its informer system. Meanwhile, information was received that a large amount of smack is going to be smuggled in the Pipliyamandi police station area.

The vehicles were checked near Gudbheli of the police station area by forming a team under the leadership of station in-charge Narendra Yadav. The driver and another accomplice in the truck (number RJ09GD0063) mentioned by the informer were taken into custody and interrogated.

During interrogation by the police, the accused had recovered one-and-a-half kilograms of illegal narcotic substance smack in a powder form, hidden in the truck, which is estimated to be worth around Rs 1.5 crore. Smugglers had made a separate box to hide it in the truck.

The accused had brought the illegal drug from Imphal in Manipur. In this case, the police arrested both the accused and registered a case under the Narcotic Substances Act. On Saturday, the police presented the accused in court and sought their remand.

