Mandsaur: Seven wanted criminals held

Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh): Crackdown has been intensified by police regarding the upcoming three-tier panchayat elections. According to superintendent of police (SP) Anurag Sujania, seven wanted criminals including Vijay Jujhar Bhil (20), have been arrested for different cases registered at Daloda, Bhavgarh and Afzalpur police-stations.

During this, Afzalpur police-station in-charge Kamlesh Singhar and his team caught a pack of five thieves with electric motor pumps. Later, 18 electric motor pumps and 2 electric motors worth 4 lakh rupees were seized from them.

The arrested accused include Pawan Radheshyam (22), Kanhaiya Lal Shantilal (23), Deepak Gopal (24), Satyanarayan Badrilal (25) of village Kunchrod along with Shakir Siddiqui (25), a Jaora resident.

On the other hand, Daloda police station officials Sanjeev Singh Parihar registered a case under Arms Act against Durgesh Suryavanshi (24) as 12 bore guns, country-made pistols and live cartridges were confiscated from him.

Sanjeev Singh Parihar, Navneet Upadhyay and team of Daloda police registered a case under Arms Act by seizing 12 bore guns, country-made pistols and live cartridges from Durgesh's father Dhanraj Suryavanshi (24) near Fatehgarh on the highway.

SP Sujania and ASP Gautam Solanki informed that the arrested accused are aged between 20 and 25 years. This is a matter of concern.