Mandsaur: Rs 2700 cr approved to address drinking water woes of Parl constituency, claims Gupta

Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh): Drinking water scarcity in Mandsaur-Neemuch parliamentary constituency will soon be resolved and every household will get adequate potable water, said Member of Parliament Sudhir Gupta.

The Mandsaur - Neemuch constituency MP said that the governments at the Center and the state were working on ensuring drinking water in all rural houses by 2024 under the Har Ghar Jal Scheme. A sum of Rs 2746.66 crore has been proved to provide clean drinking water to 21 lakh citizens of the parliamentary constituency, said Gupta.

Under the group water supply scheme, water from Gandhisagar will be made available to the people for drinking purposes. The work will be carried out in two phases, and for the same a total of Rs 2746.66 crore has been approved for Mandsaur, Neemuch and Ratlam districts. Under the scheme, potable water will be supplied to more than 1700 villages.

Tenders for the same have been issued, said the MP, adding that under Gandhisagar Phase-I, drinking water will be supplied to 820 villages of Mandsaur and Ratlam. This will benefit more than 10.76 lakh citizens of Mandsaur, Bhanpura, Garoth, Sitamau, Malhargarh and Ratlam blocks , he added. †The government has approved Rs 1263.52 crore for the implementation of the first phase.

Besides, 10.46 lakh citizens of 915 villages of Mandsaur, Manasa, Javad, Singoli blocks will be benefited under Gandhisagar Phase-II and for the same administrative approval of Rs.1483.14 crore has been given, said Gupta. Tenders have been floated for this too, he added.

Published on: Sunday, February 06, 2022, 10:18 PM IST