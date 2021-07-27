Mandsaur: Residents set to enjoy air services; pilot training facilities in the offing

Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh): The residents of Mandsaur will soon get airstrip facility. The Government of India has authorised Global Connectivity Private Limited for setting up flying clubs and running aircraft.

MLA Yashpal Singh Sisodia inspected the airstrip on Tuesday.

He said a boundary wall had been built at a cost of about Rs 4 crore around the airstrip built on 2.5-km runway.

The central government and the state government have authorised Global Connectivity Private Limited for setting up pilot training centers and starting airlines, he added.

Three small charter aircraft have arrived from Tamil Nadu, which will be available for pilot training.

Five more aircraft are soon arriving from Uttarakhand. The company will provide air taxis and air ambulances.

Sisodia also said that Mandsaur has the largest airstrip between Indore and Udaipur.

If the conditions are favourable, and the government allows the company to run regular services to Indore and Udaipur, it will take 30/40 minutes to go to Indore and Udaipur.

Sisodia further said that there would be a pilot training centre at Mandsaur airstrip to help the youths.

The company has got a contract for 30 years.

Sisodia further said that as a medical college is also coming up and as a four-lane road is under construction, the airstrip will benefit people.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan formally inaugurated the airstrip on January 17, 2017.

On this occasion, the technical in charge of Global Connectivity Private Limited, Satpal Singh informed Sisodia about flying clubs and airlines.