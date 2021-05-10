Mandsaur: Residents remove illegal vegetable market in Jivaganj, a corona hotspot

Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh): Jivaganj, an old residential area, has been declared as corona hotspot. On Sunday, the illegal vegetable market was removed by residents who made vendors to vacate the area.

The vegetable market of Nayi Abadi area has been closed by administration and vegetable sellers from there came to Jivaganj to sell their stock.

Consequently, people flocked it to buy vegetables. “This was despite the fact that the area has been declared a Covid hotspot. Seeing the crowd here, no one could say that pandemic has struck. Vegetable sellers seemed least bothered,” a local resident said.

Four days back, residents of Jivaganj had informed administration and police about the problem. Sub divisional magistrate Bihari Singh and police station incharge Amit Soni visited vegetable market for 2 days. But vegetable market was back in place as soon as the officials left.