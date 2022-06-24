Mandsaur: Recently converted Hindu man getting phone calls to re-convert to Islam

Letter submitted by Chaitanya Singh Rajput to YD Nagar Police station addressing the Superintendent of Police |

Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh): Chaitanya Singh Rajput (earlier Sheikh Zafar) who has embraced Sanatan dharma in Mandsaur has once hit the headlines as some unidentified persons are urging him to become a Muslim again.

According to the information, Chaitanya is getting phone calls from number 947XXXXX04 and the lady on the other side can be heard asking him to embrace Islam again.

She introduces herself as Hurbano Saifi and told him that she had spoken to Shahar Qazi, Anjuman Islam Committee, Muslim organisations and they will accept him again. The lady on the other side claims that those who converted him just wanted to humiliate minorities.

Earlier, on May 27 Sheikh Zafar Sheikh, 46, converted from Islam to Hindu dharma and changed his name from Sheikh Zafar to Chaitanya Singh Rajput. The entire ritual was performed at Lord Pashupatinath temple courtyard by Mahamandleshwar Swami Chidambarananda Saraswati in the presence of MP Sudhir Gupta and MLA Yashpal Singh Sisodia and others.

He became a Hindu amidst chants of mantras by doing Achamana of water from the holy Shivana River. During this, he was also given a bath with cow dung and urine.

Barely a month later some unidentified people have started mounting pressure on him saying that those who have helped him to embrace Sanatan dharma are just wanting to humiliate the minorities.

Chetan told that he has got many calls to join Islam again. According to Chetan, he has also informed the police about this.

He has complained to the police and has submitted an application at the YD Nagar Police Station addressing the superintendent of police Anurag Sujania on Friday. The application gives details of all the conversations that took place on the mobile.

According to Rajput, the superintendent of police is in the field for election work and would be getting information through the station in-charge.

There is no response from the Sanatan Hindu Dharma Pratinidhi so far.

Meanwhile, when contacted, the superintendent of police Anurag Sujania admitted that Chaitanya had made an application to the YD Nagar police station and the police station in-charge has been ordered to investigate the matter.

(with inputs from Dr Ghanshyam Batwal)