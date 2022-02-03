Mandsaur: Private school association urges clearance of obstacles in running of institutes

Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh): District private school association submitted a memorandum to zilla panchayat chief executive officer seeking resolution of the issues obstructing the running of private schools.

The letter mentioned about the non-reimbursement of fees of students enrolled under Right to Education Act. The association demanded a 50 per cent amount under RTE in advance for the sessions 2020-21 and 2021-22. They also demanded categorising the amount as per pre-primary, primary and middle section instead of paying Rs 5,000 for all classes from nursery to VIII.

The asocial also sought relaxation in recognition renewal rules . They have also asked for increasing the renewal term from three years to five years for the schools operating for the last 10 years. Their other demand includes to abolish the compulsion to register rent deeds for the recognition renewal of high school and higher secondary school. They also demanded to provide conditional recognition in case major lapses were found during inspection in view of the pandemic.

The school operators informed about the technical issues countered on several portals launched by the education department. Many of the portals have not been in operation since a week, they said in their memorandum. They urged to extend the last submission date for recognition renewal form through an online portal. District president Rupesh Pareek, Ramesh Chandra, secretary Sher Mohammad Khan, Vipin Chaprot, Bhanu Pratap, Ravi Bhavsar and many others were present on the occasion.

