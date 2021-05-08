Mandsaur: Power employees threaten strike from May 10, demand corona warriors’ status

Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Electricity Employees Union Federation has demanded to include power employees in Chief Minister Covid-19 Yoddha Kalyan Yojana by declaring them as corona warriors.

Federation general secretary BD Gautam said discom employees (regular, contract and outsourced) were included in the Corona Warrior Scheme through a letter dated April 25, 2020. But despite the more deadly wave of coronavirus this year, there is an atmosphere of fear, resentment and disappointment among employees who have not been declared corona warriors this year.

Over 55,000 people (regular, contract and outsourced) are employed in 6 power companies to maintain a constant supply of electricity in the state. In last two months, over 200 people employees became infected and died. Over 3,000 electricians contracted infection and are struggling to save lives.

Their families have also been affected. “It is a matter of regret that despite the power companies having their own dispensaries and paramedical staff, the management has not made arrangements for treatment of Covid-19 of their employees and their families despite demand of unions,” Gautam added.

Madhya Pradesh Outsourced Electrical Employees Organisation on Friday gave notice for strike to the government to press for their demand of declaring them as corona warriors. Their other demands include regularisation of services. The strike will commence from May 10 if their demand is not accepted.