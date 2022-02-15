Mandsaur: Population survey to be done in 909 villages of Mandsaur, says MLA Sisodia

Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh): Mandsaur MLA Yashpal Singh Sisodia kicked off the population survey from Kheroda village in Daloda tehsil of the district in presence of district collector Gautam Singh. Entire work will be done through the ownership scheme.

Informing about the survey, MLA Sisodia said that there are 959 villages in the district, out of which population survey is to be done in 909 villages, while in the remaining 50 villages, population survey would not be done since they are in urban areas or villages are on private land.

There are 61 villages in Daloda tehsil, out of which the ownership scheme would be implemented in 60 villages. Apart from Kheroda village, drones will be used for the survey in four other villages - Balodia, Dhandoda, Harchandi, Nandvel.

For this work, Rs 5,000 has been provided to each village by the government, and for records generation, an additional amount of Rs 7,500 has been provided. For this work, committees have been formed at the state-level, district-level, tehsil-level and village-level.

A large number of villagers including district panchayat CEO Kumar Satyamay, Mandsaur SDM Bihari Singh and other administration officials were present.

ALSO READ Bhopal: Scroll painting depicts saga of goddess Bhagwati Durga

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Tuesday, February 15, 2022, 10:05 PM IST