Mandsaur: Patients discharged from Sathkheda Covid care centre resolve to plant saplings and take care of them

Garoth (Mandsaur district, Madhya Pradesh): Eight patients were discharged from Sathkheda Covid Care Centre on Thursday after getting infection free. They resolved to plant tree saplings after reaching home.
During the recent surge in Covid cases, the situation in Sathkheda was worrisome and many people were sick while many had died. It was then the youths of area decided to help set up a Covid care centre in the village. with public support so that the locals may get treatment free of cost.
They approached SDM RP Verma and gave approval to open Covid care centre at Sathkheda for which health department provided equipment related to centre.
After this, youths under guidance from Seva Bharti started the centre at the Government Higher Secondary School in Sathkheda. Initially, they got 305 people tested by health department. In all, 15 people tested positive out of whom 8 were admitted at the centre and 7 were asked to remain home quarantined.
On Thursday, all the 15 patients became infection-free. All the 8 people were took a pledge to plant saplings. They planted sapling at Primary Health Centre, campus of Government Higher Secondary School, and in the premises of Moksha Dham, Sathkheda.
Tehsildar Pankaj Jat, Sewa Bharti office bearer Suresh Sethia, sports teacher Dinesh Meena, NandkishoreVed, village panchayat secretary Anil Patidar and all young social workers were present.