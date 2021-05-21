Mandsaur: Patients discharged from Sathkheda Covid care centre resolve to plant saplings and take care of them

Garoth (Mandsaur district, Madhya Pradesh): Eight patients were discharged from Sathkheda Covid Care Centre on Thursday after getting infection free. They resolved to plant tree saplings after reaching home.

During the recent surge in Covid cases, the situation in Sathkheda was worrisome and many people were sick while many had died. It was then the youths of area decided to help set up a Covid care centre in the village. with public support so that the locals may get treatment free of cost.

They approached SDM RP Verma and gave approval to open Covid care centre at Sathkheda for which health department provided equipment related to centre.