Mandsaur: Over 1 quintal of poppy husk seized, 1 nabbed 

Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh): In a major haul, a team of Gandhisagar police seized over one quintal of poppy husk (doda chura) being transported illegally by a pickup vehicle here in Mandsaur on Friday. The seized poppy husk is worth around Rs 1, 53, 000 (as per market value).

The police team, following a tip-off, laid siege along the Gandhisagar-Rawatbhata road and intercepted a suspected Bolero vehicle and seized 1.02 quintals of poppy husk kept in a vehicle. The contraband was kept hidden in six plastic bags. The driver of the vehicle, identified as Satyanarayan Dhakad, 48, a resident of Ramganjmandi, Kota, Rajasthan was arrested.

The vehicle has also been impounded. A case under the provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act was registered against the driver.

According to the statements of the accused he was taking the consignment to Rampura.

The doda chura was being transported from Rohit Dhakad and was to be supplied to Pinkesh Banjara. SHO GandhisagarLakhan Singh Rajput, Jitendra Singh Chauhan, Jatin Dixit, Rajkumar Bhatt and other officers played a crucial role in this case.

The action was taken under a special drive against drug abuse and illicit trafficking undertaken under the leadership of the superintendent of police.