Mandsaur: NEET aspirant writes letter to collector regarding mismanagement

Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh): A NEET aspirant wrote a letter to the collector Gautam Singh complaining about the mismanagement of school examination centre staff which delayed the paper by 60 minutes. Reportedly, NTA had conducted a National Eligibility Entrance Test (NEET) for medical on July 17. Regarding this, Mandsaur resident Priyanka Sharma got Vatsalya School as her examination centre.

Here, her and other aspirants' paper was delayed by an hour due to wrong distribution of OMR sheet and not giving an extra hour for the paper. Reacting to it, an aggrieved Priyanka wrote a letter to the collector and said, the exam was scheduled from 2:00 - 5:00 pm. During this, OMR sheets were distributed at 2:00 pm but were taken back in return for new sheets at 3:00 pm as earlier ones were wrongly distributed.

She added, the school staff did not even provide an extra hour for the examination. However, students were told by the Vatsalya School that the damage caused will be compensated by extending time. Due to which many students have to face major loss. As a result of staff carelessness to give a wrong OMR sheet, many students could not solve the question and answer.

Through a letter she demanded that an action should be taken against the staff for negligence and justice should be given to the students. Now students have to wait for a year to fulfil their dreams.

