e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreMandsaur: Municipal chief conducts surprise inspection of civic office

Mandsaur: Municipal chief conducts surprise inspection of civic office

Later, Gurjar participated in Ganesh Poojan across 5 pandals set up in the city.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, September 07, 2022, 10:27 PM IST
article-image

Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh): Mandsaur Municipality chief Ramadevi Bansilal Gurjar conducted a surprise inspection at the Municipality office on Wednesday. The unannounced visit took officials by surprise. On reaching the civic body office, Gurjar along with office in charge Ajay Marothiya immediately carried out an inspection of all the branches of the office and inquired about the cleanliness and sanitation status. During the inspection, Chairman Nilesh Jain, Parsh Ishwar Singh Chouhan, social worker KanhaiyalalSonagara, Hitesh Gurjar were present.

Later, Gurjar chief undertook an inspection of Sudarshan Colony (ward no 26) located near Pashupati Nath temple. During which, councillor Sangeeta Goswami and former councillor representative Kishore Shastri along with local residents apprised Gurjar about the problem of low water pressure in the Colony. During which, BJP mandal president Ajay Aseri, Arvind Saraswat, chairman of water affairs Nilesh Jain, BJP Mandal general secretary Nitin Brijwani and others were present.

After which, Gurjar carried out a surprise inspection of Lakshmi Bai Square and Khanpura centre where citizens were being given covid vaccine shots . Later, Gurjar participated in Ganesh Poojan across 5 pandals set up in the city. On the occasion of Dol Gyaras, Gurjar accorded a warm welcome to the procession organised by Malvjingar Community members at Gandhi Square.

Read Also
Watch: After Bhuban Badyakar's 'Kacha Badam,' THIS namkeen seller from Bhopal goes viral for his...
article-image

RECENT STORIES

Gandhwani: Driver injured as two trucks collide head-on in Gandhwani

Gandhwani: Driver injured as two trucks collide head-on in Gandhwani

MP: Dhar police approach WhatsApp HQ seeking info about suspicious ISD numbers

MP: Dhar police approach WhatsApp HQ seeking info about suspicious ISD numbers

Guna: Over 1 lakh precautionary doses given in one day

Guna: Over 1 lakh precautionary doses given in one day

Madhya Pradesh: 7 kg statue of Lord Nasingh floats in Sendhla river!

Madhya Pradesh: 7 kg statue of Lord Nasingh floats in Sendhla river!

Jaora: Will pass proposal to make Jaora a district, says Municipal Council prez Anam Kadapa

Jaora: Will pass proposal to make Jaora a district, says Municipal Council prez Anam Kadapa