Mandsaur: Municipal chief conducts surprise inspection of civic office

Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh): Mandsaur Municipality chief Ramadevi Bansilal Gurjar conducted a surprise inspection at the Municipality office on Wednesday. The unannounced visit took officials by surprise. On reaching the civic body office, Gurjar along with office in charge Ajay Marothiya immediately carried out an inspection of all the branches of the office and inquired about the cleanliness and sanitation status. During the inspection, Chairman Nilesh Jain, Parsh Ishwar Singh Chouhan, social worker KanhaiyalalSonagara, Hitesh Gurjar were present.

Later, Gurjar chief undertook an inspection of Sudarshan Colony (ward no 26) located near Pashupati Nath temple. During which, councillor Sangeeta Goswami and former councillor representative Kishore Shastri along with local residents apprised Gurjar about the problem of low water pressure in the Colony. During which, BJP mandal president Ajay Aseri, Arvind Saraswat, chairman of water affairs Nilesh Jain, BJP Mandal general secretary Nitin Brijwani and others were present.

After which, Gurjar carried out a surprise inspection of Lakshmi Bai Square and Khanpura centre where citizens were being given covid vaccine shots . Later, Gurjar participated in Ganesh Poojan across 5 pandals set up in the city. On the occasion of Dol Gyaras, Gurjar accorded a warm welcome to the procession organised by Malvjingar Community members at Gandhi Square.