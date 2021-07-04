Mandsaur: Modi government took beneficial steps for farmers, says BJP Kisan Morcha vice president Bansilal Gurjar

Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh): The virtual e-chintan programme of BJP workers was held on Saturday in which district BJP president Nanalal Atoliya was also present.

National vice president of BJP Kisan Morcha Bansilal Gurjar addressed the gathering and said BJP was the sole party after independence that was determined to look after interests of farmers.

He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi introduced credit cards for farmers that benefited crores of cultivators. The new agricultural laws have further strengthened farmers economically as now they can sell their produce anywhere they want without restrictions.

Gurjar appealed to all activists and post bearers present in the virtual e-chintan programme to make farmers aware of benefits of farm laws.

Cabinet minister Hardeep Singh Dang, MLA Devilal Dhakad, former MLA Radheshyam Patidar and others were present on the occasion along with members of district panchayat.